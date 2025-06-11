Anambra Guber: Signage agency targets N800m for outdoor advertising

The Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency has announced the sum of N50 million, as fee payable by candidates of political parties for one billboard ahead of the November 8 governorship election.

Tony Ujubuoñu, Managing Director of ANSAA said this at a news conference, while releasing guidelines for political party campaigns in Awka on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 16 political parties have presented candidates in the Anambra election, as released by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Ujubuoñu said ANSAA, under its establishment law, was empowered to set guidelines for out-of-home advertising structures, control of outdoor structures used for signage and advertisements across the state.

He said the permit was a down payment to be made with the agency before the candidates and political parties could engage the services of Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) licensed agents to erect, pay and manage such structures.

He added that the permit granted the political parties the right to deploy their campaign materials including posters, public address systems, branded vehicles, banners, fliers, buntings, t-shirts, caps, street storms, rallies and sundry in locations across the state.

Also Read

“We wish to formally inform all political parties and the general public of the out-of-home promotions and visual campaign guidelines for the 2025 gubernatorial campaign in Anambra state.

“All political parties and candidates participating in the 2025 gubernatorial election have the mandatory requirement to obtain a campaign permit from ANSAA before commencing campaign activities that require visual promotions and rallies.

“The permit comes with a statutory fee of N50 million only payable to the Anambra State Government account.

“No individual, political party, or support group is permitted to erect billboards or any advertisement structures in any part of Anambra state.

“The purpose of this permit is to ensure orderliness, prevent visual pollution, create a level playing ground for all and maintain professional standards in the use of public advertising and visual promotion space,” he said.

According to Ujubuoñu, ANSAA is empowered to issue permits and licences for the construction and deployment of signage and advertisements, ensure environmental aesthetics, and collect the appropriate revenues on behalf of the state government.

He congratulated all political parties for the peaceful conduct of their primary elections and for maintaining decorum across the state.

“We urge all candidates, their supporters, and the general public to avoid violence, provocation, and any form of unprofessional conduct as it relates to public promotion, advertising and campaign,” he said.

Post Views: 12