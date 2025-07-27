Anambra Guber: No competition, other candidates just raising funds – Soludo

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra says his opponents in the upcoming November 8 governorship election are merely using their candidacies as a means to raise funds.

Soludo, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, made the assertion on Saturday during an endorsement rally organised by party faithful from the Anambra Central Senatorial District.

The political rally held at Ekwueme Square in Awka, was organised to show support for the re-election of Soludo.

He said: “To ensure order, equity and fairness in Anambra politics, the people came together and agreed on a zoning system among the three senatorial zones.

“Anambra Central started it with Mr Peter Obi, followed by Anambra North under Dr Willie Obiano and now it is the turn of Anambra South and we will have it for eight years.

“After Soludo, power will shift back to Anambra Central. So, there is no contest or vacancy in Anambra State Government House.

“As far as we are concerned, nobody else is contesting. The other contenders are just doing fundraising, meeting with state governors and seeking support.”

Soludo expressed gratitude to the people for their solidarity and support, promising to sustain the transformation and development agenda of his administration.

“You have not seen anything yet; this is just the beginning. We are already putting plans in place for a rail network in the state, and it will be unveiled soon.

“We applied for this job, and we will continue working to improve the welfare of our people. With your continued support, Anambra will be transformed. A new Anambra is on the rise,” he said.

Soludo urged APGA faithful to go to their wards and mobilise electorate to vote massively for APGA on November 8.

Earlier, Chukwuma Okoye, Deputy Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, read a communiqué on behalf of Anambra Central, endorsing Soludo’s candidacy and reaffirming support for the zoning formula to promote peace, equity, and progress.

The event also featured the conferment of the chieftaincy title “Olu Atu Egwu” on Governor Soludo by the traditional rulers of the Anambra Central Senatorial District.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has scheduled the Anambra governorship election for November 8, 2025, with 16 candidates in the race.

