Anambra 2021: Disclose who discussed results writing with you, Uba charges Sen. Emordi

The Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation has challenged Senator Joy Emordy to disclose those who planned with her to write the results of the recently held governorship election in Anambra state.

The organization in a statement signed by Victor Afam Ogene, the Director, Media and Publicity was reacting to a video that has gone viral in which Emordi made the claim. It said there is no iota of truth in what she said.

The statement reads in full: “The attention of the Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation, SAUGCO has been drawn to a video, wherein Senator Joy Emordi alleged, without any iota of evidence, that she was told that the All Progressives Congress, APC would write the results of the recently held gubernatorial election in Anambra state.

“Ludicrous as the claim sounds, the ‘revelation’ may just as well open a leeway into unearthing the diverse roles which several impostors played in the run up to the elections.”

“For Senator Emordi, it would take quite sometime for Nollywood divas to come to terms with how she has been able to snatch the tag, ‘Drama Queen of the Year.’

“Indeed, ndi Anambra and Nigerians in general would recall that this year alone, our Distinguished Senator has starred in about three videos, supporting three different candidates across two political parties.

“In March, 2021 in the lead up to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP primaries, Senator Emordi was seen in a viral video endorsing the aspiration of Senator Uche Ekwunife, with a promise to stick with her.

“Barely one month afterwards, the same woman made another video, proclaiming a fidelity to Val Ozigbo’s candidature in the same party, PDP.

“Two months later, in June, 2021 she was back to the beat, singing the praise of Senator Andy Uba of the APC on national television.

“Although she claimed to have formally joined the ÀPC, Senator Emordi was not seen anywhere near Anambra while the electioneering lasted; not even the Onitsha North and Onitsha South legs of the Party’s local government campaigns.”

“Yesterday, Friday, December 10, 2021, perhaps desirous of yet another acting role, Senator Emordi elected to join the receding tribe of followers of Senator Chris Ngige, in his desperate bid to remain Leader of the Anambra State Chapter of the APC.

“While we concede to Senator Emordi the right to choose any role for herself, ignoble or self-serving, we hearken to remind her of the age-old maxim which demands that, anyone who alleges must prove.

“We, therefore, challenge Senator Emordi to, as a matter of patriotic obligation, disclose the person or persons – complete with video or documentary evidence – who assured her that the results of a yet-to-be-conducted election would be written.

“We further urge the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the National Headquarters of the APC, and the nation’s security agencies to take more than a cursory interest in the claims of Senator Emordi.

“For the records, Senator Uba and his team campaigned in all the 21 LGAs of Anambra State, and one refrain that was constant throughout was the need for free and fair processes – the substantial non-compliance of which has led him to seek judicial redress in the tribunal.”