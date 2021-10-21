Anambra 2021: People’s prayer made me APC governorship candidate — Uba

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress( APC),has stated that it is the fervent prayers of the people of Anambra that got him to the turning point where his candidature is now the most talked about in Anambra state.

“When we began our campaign, no one gave us any chance. Some even resorted to all manners of blackmail, accusing us falsely of what we don’t know about. Some others were so definite that the APC will get no reception in Anambra state, but today almost everyone in Anambra wants to join the APC. It can only be your prayers that have made this possible,” Senator Uba said.

The Senator spoke at Community Secondary School, Umueze-Anam in Anambra West and Our Lady’s Catholic Church grounds in Anambra East, respectively, on Day 2 of his ongoing local government tour of the state.

In a statement issued on his behalf by Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, director, Media and Publicity of the Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation, SAUGCO, Uba described his visit to Anambra East and West LGAs as homecoming of sorts, recalling that when he was at the Presidency, he facilitated the appointment of a Minister from the area.

Uba promised to run an all-inclusive government, stating that he would open up Anambra East and West, which is the food basket of Anambra State, by building efficient road networks in both LGAs.

“Specifically, we shall undertake, as one of our immediate tasks, the construction of a befitting road to connect Nzam, headquarters of Anambra West local government area.

“I wonder how, in this day and age, a local government headquarter is completely cut off and made inaccessible; so, how do workers get to their offices in the LGA, how do the various communities get to the local government headquarters when they have need to go there?

“Yet, these people live close to a brother who has remained on the saddle as governor for close to eight years, from nearby Aguleri that is only minutes away.”

The APC candidate also promised to explore his contacts with the federal authorities to ensure completion of the Anam-Kogi-Abuja road that would reduce the travel time from the South east to Abuja, the nation’s capital, by three hours.

Speaking at both events, the Director-General of the Campaign, Sir Paul Chukwuma told the ecstatic crowd that the time to get it right, politically, for the Igbo nation was the opportunity offered by the November 6, 2021 gubernatorial election in Anambra state.

Apparently taking a swipe at those he called ‘Professors know all and do nothing,’ Chukwuma stated that on the contrary, Uba does not claim to be all knowing, but instead believes in harnessing the innovative spirit of ndi Anambra to jointly move the state forward.

The Deputy Director-General of the campaign, Hon. Ifeanyi Ibezi on his part urged the voters to get ready their voters’ cards, as the election would be won at the polling booths. He urged them to be vigilant and prevent mischievous fellows who may be primed to rig the election so as to further their eight years of maladministration in the state.

Other speakers at the event include the Chairman of the APC in Anambra State, Basil Ejidike, Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu, Hon. Ralph Okeke and Hon. Peter Madubueze, who all spoke glowingly of Senator Uba.

Those who accompanied Senator Uba to both local governments included Honourables Chinedu Eluemunor, Afam Ogene and Chizor Obidigwe. Others were Amb. Jerry Ugokwe, Chief Obi Okoli, Ekene Enefe and a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Cater Umeh.