Anambra Govt plans new airport at proposed industrial park

The Anambra State Government is planning to build a new airport in Ndikelionwu, Orumba North LGA in a bid to transform the state into a smart mega city.

Speaking during a site tour, Engr. Martins Nwafor, Managing Director of Chinua Achebe International Cargo Airport, Umueri, explained that the visit aimed to identify a suitable location for the airport alongside the proposed industrial park within an aerotropolis framework.

Nwafor, who also chairs the newly inaugurated Airport and Aerotropolis Committee, described the project as a game-changer that could unlock significant economic opportunities in the state.

He highlighted that integrating aviation infrastructure with commercial, residential, and logistics facilities would create a dynamic airport-driven city capable of attracting investment.

Nwafor added that developing multiple airports across Anambra would accelerate industrialization and support the state’s overall growth.

In separate remarks, Hon. Fabian Nwosu, former President-General of the Ndikelionwu Welfare Association, and Hon. Ifesinachi Chukwurah Onwurah, the association’s Vice President, expressed gratitude to the state government for locating the project in their community.

Also Read:

They pledged full support, security, and cooperation to ensure the airport’s successful development.

Other dignitaries present during the tour included Prof. Charles O. Ofoegbu, MD/CEO of Anambra State Solid Minerals Development Company Limited; Retired Air Vice Marshal Ben Chiobi, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security; Architect Chukwudi Ezenwa, founder of Sliding Towers; as well as community chiefs and elders of Ndikelionwu.

Geologists and geophysicists from the Anambra State Solid Minerals Development Company Limited, who conducted mapping of the site, were also in attendance.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']