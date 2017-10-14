Anambra governorship poll: We are not afraid of IPOB’s threat – Nwoye

Tony Nwoye, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the Anambra State governorship race, says his party is sensitising youths on the need to participate in the election slated for November 18.

Nwoye told State House correspondents on Friday in Abuja that his political party was not worried by the threat of the Indigenous People of Biafra to frustrate the election.

The APC candidate, who was earlier presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, who is the Chairman, National Campaign Council of the APC for the Anambra State governorship election, urged the electorate to ignore the threat.

He said: “We are not afraid of the threat.

“Our youths are unemployed.

“People are wailing and crying.

“These are the symptoms of what you are seeing now.

“Our people are seeing reasons why there should be elections.

“Some of them, who may have been brainwashed, are being engaged to see reasons why they should allow people to elect leaders of their choice.”

Nwoye promised to run a transparent government that would focus on fighting poverty, if elected, and accused the incumbent government of siphoning monies meant for development.

Nwoye also promised to pay special attention to agriculture, education and other key sectors that would create jobs and engage youths in meaningful ventures.