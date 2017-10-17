Anambra governorship poll: Ekwueme, Makarfi lead PDP campaign flag-off

A former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, has solicited support for Oseloka Obaze, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State.

Ekwueme, a founding member of the party, who led other PDP chieftains, including Senator Ahmed Markafi, its National Caretaker Committee Chairman, at the flag-off of the campaign in Onitsha on Monday, described Obaze as “the best for Anambra”.

Ekwueme described Anambra as the “home of PDP” and recalled that the party, in 1999, won 19 out of 21 local government areas, three senatorial seats and 28 out of 30 State House of Assembly seats.

He said Peter Obi’s victory, on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in 2006, took the party to a “political wilderness”, adding that Obi won because of indiscipline and selfishness of PDP members.

“The good thing is that Obi is back to PDP to help rebuild the party; we are here today to reclaim what belongs to us,” he said.

Ekwueme urged the people to support Obaze and his deputy, Chidi Onyemelukwe, to reclaim power and place the state in the national mainstream of governance.

In his remarks, Makarfi, who handed the party’s flag to Obaze, emphasised the need to reconcile aggrieved members.

He said the PDP was a national party that was well positioned to solve the problems of Nigerians as it had never been known to differentiate along tribal or other sectional lines.

He said: “There are many students today who cannot pay their school fees; there are also many graduates who cannot get employed after school.

“We assure you that if elected, PDP will provide job opportunities and ensure quality education for everyone.

“The manifesto of Obaze will ensure massive development of the state and Anambra people will be happy.

“We want PDP members to close ranks to ensure victory for the party.”

Also speaking, Obi said Obaze would perform creditably, if elected as governor.

He said: “If you followed my campaign for Governor Willie Obiano of APGA about four years ago, I promised to lead the campaign to vote him out, if he failed the people. That is what I am doing now.”

Obi said Obiano had so far received N409 billion, including internally generated revenue.

According to him, the aggregate amount is three times what Senator Chris Ngige received in 34 months, yet built 199km of roads.

The former governor said he built many roads in the state, especially in Anambra North Senatorial District, where Obiano hails from.

He criticized Obiano for spending three years as governor without making any impact, especially in the areas of security and education.

On his part, Obaze said the party’s mission was to take back Government House, Awka, and regretted that Anambra State was broke “in spite of massive resources”.

He particularly regretted that Anambra State, which used to be the first in the country in public examinations, had slipped to sixth position, while allowances given to old people had been stopped.

The PDP governorship candidate promised to hand power back to the people and urged those who felt hurt by the outcome of the primary elections to join him to unseat Obiano.

Other PDP top shots who graced the flag-off included Senaotr Ben Obi, Secretary, PDP National Caretaker Committee; National Woman Leader, Hajia Hadiza Yusuf; and National Vice Chairman, South East, Austin Umahi.