Anambra governor signs electricity law, five others

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has signed six new laws aimed at fostering investment and security in the state.

A statement on Thursday by the governor’s Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, disclosed that the signing ceremony was held at the Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia.

It added that the governor was joined by key officials, including the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Somtochukwu Udeze, the Majority Leader, Ikenna Ofodeme, among others.

The statement partly read, “Governor Chukwuma Soludo has officially signed six new laws aimed at fostering investment, security in the state.

“The newly enacted laws encompass a diverse range of areas that reflect the administration’s commitment to improving the lives of the citizens.

“Notable among them are the Anambra State Development and Investment Corporation Law, 2025, and the Anambra State Electricity Law, 2025, which are anticipated to bolster the state’s economic landscape and energy infrastructure.

“In addition, the governor approved the Anambra State Homeland Security (Amendment) Law, 2025, aimed at enhancing safety protocols, as well as the Anambra State Herbal Practice Law and the Anambra State Indigenous Traditional Medicine Practices Law, both set for 2024 and 2025 respectively, which seek to integrate traditional healthcare practices into the state’s medical framework.

“Lastly, the Anambra State Mission Schools of Nursing and Midwifery (Amendment No. 2) Law, 2025, intends to improve nursing and midwifery education standards within the state.

“During the signing, Governor Soludo praised the collaborative efforts between the executive and the State House of Assembly, emphasising the positive impact these laws will have on the community.

“He expressed hope for continued partnership in future legislative endeavors that support the growth and well-being of the Anambra people.

“As these new laws take effect, they represent a step forward in Governor Soludo’s vision for a prosperous and secure Anambra State.”

