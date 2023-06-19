Anambra Government rescues nine girls from sex slavery

The Anambra State Ministry of Women and Social Welfare on Sunday rescued nine girls from sex slavery.

Spokesman, Anambra State Police Command, Ikenga Tochukwu, on Monday confirmed the rescue operation.

Tochukwu explained that the victims were between ages 15 and 23, adding that the proprietor of the hotel has been arrested.

Tochukwu added: “Meanwhile, further interrogations and confessions of the rescued girls, revealed that the respective persons that brought them to the brothel lured and enticed them on the assurances of giving them jobs to alleviate poverty, needs of their parents and dependents.

“They further confessed to being taken from Ebonyi, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, and Rivers States.

“Also, the Police Command is in collaboration with the Anambra State Ministry of Women and Social Welfare to make sure the girls are taken care of and safely returned to their parents, guardians.

“The Command has condemned the act and frowned at such persons who take advantage of vulnerable individuals to make money and describe such places as a den where criminals take refuge.

“We urge the good people of Anambra to continue to provide the police with information about such places as the joint operations to weed such harbour has commenced. You are encouraged to call the Command Control Room number 07039194332 or PRO on 08039334002.

“Be assured that all information passed through these channels shall be treated with the utmost confidentiality. The case has since been transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department Awka SCID, for comprehensive investigation and shall be charged to court afterward.”

—