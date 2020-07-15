The Anambra State Post Primary Schools Service Commission generated N507 million in 2019 through tuition fee and sports levy.

The Chairperson of the PPSSC, Ifeoma Okaro, made the disclosure while defending the commission’s financial transactions in 2019 before the state House of Assembly Committee on Public Accounts.

Okaro said: “Education from Primary One to Junior Secondary Three is free in Anambra State, but Senior secondary students pay N3,000 for both tuition fee (N2,970) and Sports levy (N30).

“According to our records, we have about 261 secondary schools and a total of 70,991 senior students in the state.

“The students pay directly into the government’s account.”

Okaro advised students to keep safe during the COVID-19 pandemic by observing the safety precautions.

She also urged them to continue reading their books and listening to radio and online teachings to keep up with their academic syllabus.

According to her, examinations can be scheduled at anytime and students should not be found wanting, but prepared to excel.

In his remarks, Somtochukwu Udeze (Ogbaru Il), Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts, commended the commission for accurate records of financial transactions.

Udeze urged the commission to organise more extra-curricular activities for students to nurture their talents in sports, crafts and arts.