Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State on Tuesday in Abuja updated President Muhammadu Buhari on destruction and damages caused by flood in four out of the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

Speaking to State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with the President, the governor said he also briefed Buhari on the developmental efforts of his administration.

Obiano stated that four out of 21 Local Government Areas of the state had been submerged by flood, while over 5,000 people were displaced.

He said: “As usual, I come once in a while to brief Mr. President on the developments we are having in Anambra, and we do have a lot of beautiful developments.

“We also have ones that bothered me to come right now, which is the flood.

“Four out of 21 Local Governments in Anambra are under water now as we speak – because of this flood, and it affected a lot of things, property which includes farm produce and many others.

“So, I call on Mr. President to assist us at this very crucial time, being COVID-19 time.

“The flood we are experiencing this time around is like 2012, which is terrible.

“So, he promised to do something immediately.”

Obiano maintained that the state was in dire need of financial assistance running into billions of Naira for reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of property and families affected by the disaster.

He added: “The other point was on the Federal University of Education in Aguleri.

“Anambra North Senatorial District does not have any federal institution at all.

“Other two senatorial districts have two or three federal institutions.

“The place is part of the place I just told you that is flooded – Anambra West, Anambra East, the whole of Anambra West is under water now, half of Anambra East is under Water, Ogbaru area is under water.

“All these are majorly Anambra North.

“So, the Senate graciously approved and wrote to Mr. President to assent to the bill that they passed.

“This letter was written on September 19, 2019.

“So, Mr. President has agreed to quickly acquiesce to that so that this institution can move on.

“On my own, I have paid compensation to the land owners and I have started the fencing of the massive property, that is.

“And I’m doing the gate house of the institution.

“All I require is Mr. President’s support by acquiescing to the recommendations of the Clerk of the National Assembly on September 19, 2019.”

Obiano stated that he used the opportunity of the meeting to commend President Buhari for his efforts toward the completion of the Second Niger Bridge.

Obiano, however, urged the President to direct the Central Bank of Nigeria to come to the rescue of the contractors handling the construction of the bridge to enable them move vital equipment to site.

He said: “I did also apprise him on the progress so far made on the 2nd Niger Bridge.

“If you watch from their side, you will see that almost half of that bridge has been done.

“But because the water level is very high, the contractor working on that bridge requires some equipment, which they’ve already purchased long ago sitting in Germany and requires some support from Central Bank to be able to bring in those equipment.

“I did mention that to him and the President noted that and said he will do something about that.”