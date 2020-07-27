The Anambra State Football Association Electoral Committee for the 2020 State Board and Local Football Councils Elections has postponed the exercise indefinitely.

The elections were billed to hold on Monday and Tuesday in Awka.

Obinna Dike, the Head of the Media and Publicity Sub-committee, announced the postponement in a statement on Sunday night in Awka.

He said the postponement was sequel to the letter from the Anambra State Government, which directed that the elections be shelved as it violated the extant law on COVID-19 protocols.

Dike added that the committee was awaiting further directives.

He said: “The Electoral Committee has forwarded the said letter to the Anambra State Football Association.

“In view of this development, the Electoral Committee wishes to inform the general public that the election earlier fixed for July 27 and July 28 will no longer hold as scheduled.

“We regret any inconvenience this sudden postponement may caused to the candidates, delegates, observers, stakeholders and the general public.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Commissioner for Information, C-Don Adinuba, had on Saturday issued a statement calling for the cancellation of the exercise.

He said the state law on COVID-19, which banned social gatherings, including elections, was still in force.

Adinuba directed the police to ensure that no individual or group gathered at the Bishop Obiefuna Retreat Centre, venue of the election, for the exercise.

NAN reports that a caretaker committee might be constituted for the Anambra State Football Association.

The tenure of the executives, which started on May 2, 2016 and the extension of three months that commenced on April 28, would elapse on Tuesday.