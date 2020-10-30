The Anambra Football Association on Friday concluded election into four positions of the nine-man board without a Chairman.

Ralph-Chidozie George, an ace broadcaster; Oliver Ndigwe, ex-junior international; and Cordelia Akanna were elected as members of the FA board with 18, 19 and 19 votes respectively.

Victor Aniekwena defeated Chinedu Okoye by 19 votes to one to emerge Vice-Chairman of the board.

For the position of Chairman, Chikelue Iloenyosi, who contested as the sole candidate following the disqualification of Emeka Okeke by the Appeals Committee was, however, not returned winner.

Iloenyosi, who was subjected to voting process to the chagrin of most observers secured one vote “for” and 19 “against” from the total of 20 votes cast.

Rev. Fr. Obinna Dike, Chairman of Anambra FA Electoral Committee, said Iloenyosi did not garner the benchmark of simple majority of votes cast as stipulated in the electoral guidelines, hence could not be declared the winner.

Reacting, Iloenyosi expressed disappointment with the outcome of the election, but said that he was not perturbed as he will appeal it at the higher level.

On his part, Odi Ikpazu, the Chairman of the defunct Anambra United FC of Onitsha, said he was surprised that a sole candidate who satisfied all electoral guidelines and conditions was made to stand for voting against nobody.

Ikpeazu said it was purely a technical matter which he would interrogate dispassionately.