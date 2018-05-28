Anambra FA Chairman pledges collaboration with SWAN

Ifeanyi Ubah, Chairman of Anambra State Football Association, has said the association would partner the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria to promote its activities.

Ubah said made the pledged in Nnewi, Anambra, on Monday during an interaction with SWAN’s leaders in the state.

He said he was surprised that SWAN were not part of what the association had been doing and expressed his willingness to partner sports writers.

He lauded the number of football clubs in the state and underscored the need to give them maximum publicity.

He said: “We want SWAN to be an integral part of the FA; this is all what we are going to work out.

“We need greater promotion of good clubs we have here in the state like FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Nnewi United FC, Ozalla FC, Udala FC, FC Ifeanyi Ubah Feeders and others.

“All these clubs are doing well, we need to promote them.

“We need to showcase them to the world and that is why we need to sit down and chart a way forward for football and sports generally in Anambra.’’

Contributing, Tony Oji, Chairman of SWAN in Anambra, said the association remained committed to its role of promoting sports.

Oji said the association was not only ready and willing to work the FA, but also play its watchdog role and ensure that the sports arena was sanitised for all stakeholders.