Anambra election: Yiaga Africa decries low level of voter education

An independent election observer group, Yiaga Africa, has expressed concern over the low level of voter education and mobilisation ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

Cynthia Mbamalu, Director of Programmes, Yiaga Africa, stated this while briefing journalists in Awka on Saturday as parts of its pre-election monitoring activities.

Mbamalu said: “Yiaga Africa had observers deployed to the 21 local government areas in Anambra to observe the pre-election environment.

“And with barely three weeks to the election, we have noticed very low interventions targeted at enhancing and increasing the capacity of women, youths and PWDs in the upcoming election.

“There is a need for intentional and targeted engagement with voters to inspire confidence and improve participation in the election.”

Mbamalu lamented that the incessant insecurity bedevilling the state posed serious concerns with respect to the conduct of the election.

She urged security agencies to discharge their duties diligently by ensuring safety and security of lives before, during and after the election.

“Yiaga Africa has also observed heavy deployments of more security personnel and equipment into Anambra in recent weeks.

“We hope this is intended to assuage citizens and build confidence ahead of the elections.

“And we expect more coordinated and professional engagements in a manner that will encourage and not discourage participation,” she said.