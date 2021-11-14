Anambra election: Defectors deceived you, APGA mocks Andy Uba

The All Progressives Grand Alliance on Sunday mocked the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the November 6 poll, Senator Andy Uba, saying he was duped by defectors.

APGA said Uba should be thankful for winning his ward in the election.

National co-ordinator of APGA Media Warriors Forum, Chinedu Obigwe, stated this at a press conference in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

He said Uba’s decision to challenge the outcome of the poll in court would compound his woes.

Uba had after a stakeholders’ meeting in Awka on Saturday said he had discovered that apart from having enough grounds to challenge the declaration of Prof Charles Soludo as governor-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission, the entire election was not conducted in substantial compliance with the rules governing such exercise.

He had said, “I will start by thanking God who kept us all alive throughout the campaign and the election. Let me once again thank everyone that contributed to this election in one way or the other. Your effort was not in doubt and I thank you all.

“Investigations show that there are sufficient grounds for me and the party to challenge the declaration of the APGA candidate, Soludo as winner of the election by INEC and that the ideal thing to do in the face of such discovery, is to approach the tribunal for redress.

“We will be heading to court with the discoveries we have, which shows that the declaration of Soludo as the governor-elect is faulty.

“As governor, I was removed after 17 days of being sworn in by the Surpreme Court of Nigeria and I did not die. So, the current development won’t hurt me. Power belongs to God and Him alone determines who he will entrust it to. This, I can assure you.”

But APGA at a press conference said, “Ndi Anambra will defend the mandate they gave to Soludo and will not allow Andy Uba to steal their mandate through the court.

“He claimed that Anambra electorate voted for him and at the same time alleged that the election witnessed wide spread manipulation.

“Uba is the only one that holds this strange opinion about the concluded Anambra election.

“Majority of his party members led by Senator Chris Ngige, George Moghalu and many others are of the opinion that the election was peaceful, free, fair, credible and devoid of manipulation hence the reason they congratulated Soludo.

“Andy Uba should wake up from his slumber so that he will realise that he was duped by those that defected to APC during the electioneering for the November 6 election.

“None of them joined APC to help him win the election rather they joined APC to get their own share of the money he was sharing.

“He should console himself for winning his polling unit.”