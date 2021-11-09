Anambra Election: Army denies APGA chieftain Victor Umeh access to Ihiala LG HQ

A chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Senator Victor Umeh, was denied access to the Ihiala Local Government headquarters by the Army securing the area as the supplementary election begins in Anambra on Tuesday.

Umeh, who is the party’s state agent for the governorship election, is said to have arrived at the LG HQ at about 10:30 am accompanied by other party members.

The Senator who represents Anambra Central was turned away by a superior army officer despite stating his reason for being in the vicinity.

According to TheCable, the army officer had barked at Umeh to leave the headquarters since he was a party agent and not a Local Government agent.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared the Anambra governorship election on Sunday after no votes were cast in Ihiala LG, hence the supplementary election.

At the suspension of announcing a winner, APGA’s Chukwuma Soludo led the poll with 103,946 votes while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Valentine Ozigbo, had 51,322 votes.