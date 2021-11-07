Anambra election: APGA’s Soludo leads as INEC announces results for 19 LGAs

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Chukwuma Soludo, is leading in 17 of the 19 local governments’ results so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the Anambra governorship election.
This is as election results for two local governments – Ihiala and Orumba North – are yet to be announced.
The commission’s officials declared that no election was held in Ihiala LGA.
The result for Orumba North LGA is currently being contested and has not been announced.
While Soludo leads in 17 LGAs, the Peoples Democratic Party and Young Progressives Party have won in one LG each.
Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress, one of the frontrunners, is yet to win any local government.
Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party won in Ogbaru LGA while Ifeanyi Ubah of Young Progressives Party won in Nnewi North LGA.
Soludo leads in Dunukofia, Awka South, Oyi, Ayamelum, Anaocha, Anambra East, Idemili South, Onitsha South, Njikoka, and Orumba South.
Others are Onitsha North, Aguata, Idemili North, Ekwusigo, Nnewi South, Awka North, Anambra West.
SEE RESULTS
(1) Dunukofia LGA
APC 1991
APGA 4124
PDP 1680
YPP 1360
(2) Awka South LGA
APC 2595
APGA 12,891
PDP 5498
YPP 919
(3) Oyi LGA
APC 2830
APGA 6133
PDP 2484
YPP 900
(4) Ayamelum LGA
APC 2409
APGA 3424
PDP 2804
YPP 407
(5) Anaocha LGA
APC 2085
APGA 6911
PDP 5108
YPP 868
(6) Anambra East LGA
APC 2034
APGA 9747
PDP 1380
YPP 559
(7) Idemili South LGA
APC 1039
APGA 2312
PDP 2016
YPP 752
(8) Onitsha South LGA
APC 2050
APGA 4281
PDP 2253
YPP 271
(9) Njikoka LGA
APC 3216
APGA 8803
PDP 3409
YPP 924
(10) Nnewi North LGA
APC 1278
APGA 3369
PDP 1511
YPP 6485
(11) Orumba South LGA
APC 2060
APGA 4394
PDP 1672
YPP 887
(12) Ogbaru LGA
APC 1178
APGA 3051
PDP 3445
YPP 484
(13) Onitsha North LGA
APC 3909
APGA 5587
PDP 3781
YPP 682
(14) Aguata LGA
APC 4773
APGA 9136
PDP 3798
YPP 1070
(15) Ihiala LGA
No election
(16) Idemili North LGA
APC 2291
APGA 5358
PDP 2312
YPP 902
(17) Ekwusigo LGA
APC 1237
APGA 2570
PDP 1857
YPP 727
(18) Nnewi South LGA
APC 1307
APGA 3243
PDP 2226
YPP 1327
(19) Orumba North LGA
(Result Contested. Not Declared)
(20) Awka North LGA
APC 755
APGA 1908
PDP 840
YPP 381
(21) Anambra West LGA
APC 1233
APGA 1918
PDP 1401
YPP 357