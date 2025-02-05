Anambra destroys kidnappers’ dens, records more success with new security initiatives.

In its ongoing move to ensure adequate security for its citizens, the Anambra State government demolished three kidnappers’ dens in three different locations in the Nnewi North Local Government Area of the State on Tuesday, 4th February 2025.

The locations are; Ndiezenwankwo Uruagu, Umumejiaku Uruagu and Obiofia Nnewichi, Nnewi North.

According to the Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor, the operations were led by the State Deputy Governor; Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Special Adviser on Community Security; Chief Ken Emeakayi, House Committee Chairman on Security and Majority Leader; Hon. Ikenna Ofodeme and Chairman of Nnewi North LG; Echezona Anazodo and Hon. Augustine Ike.

The destruction of the criminals’ hideouts demonstrates Governor Soludo’s strong commitment to making Anambra a peaceful state for its people and visitors.

This underscores Governor Soludo’s war on criminality in the state, the recent launch of the Anambra security system, ‘Agunaechemba,’ and an Operation code-named ‘Operation Udo Ga-Ach’ (Meaning Operation Peace Shall Reign).

To combat crime effectively, the ‘Operation Udo Ga-Achi’ personnel are equipped with the best-in-class tracking system, a command-and-control system that enhances the use of voice, video, and data in security management, deploying Artificial Intelligence-powered surveillance cameras to cover the communities in Anambra, and walkie talkies, among other facilities.

It also has special task forces on drugs, touting, cultism, and criminal idolatry and is active in all parts of the state, with patrols and pin-down stop-and-search operations as necessary.

Against this backdrop, Soludo averred that security, law, and order remain pivotal to his administration’s vision of a livable and prosperous homeland.

He affirmed that the character and dynamics of criminality in the Southeast and the country have evolved and become hydra-headed.

Post Views: 12