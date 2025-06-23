Anambra, Delta NSCDC join forces to curb vandalism

The Anambra and Delta commands of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have synergised on operational modalities to protect critical national, state and local government assets as well as the lives of citizens within the two states.

A statement on Monday by the Head, Media and Tactical Ops, NSCDC Anambra State Command, Okadigbo Edwin, said the synergy was reached on Thursday, when the Anambra State Commandant, Maku Olatunde, hosted his Delta State counterpart, Mathew Ovye, at the NSCDC state Command Headquarters Awka.

According to Edwin, the state commandants condemned the rate of vandalism of assets and infrastructure in the areas, saying proactive measures must be taken to tackle the menace.

“The two commandants agreed to hold regular meetings, share intelligence, conduct joint operations and partner in other critical operational areas to stop crimes and criminalities in line with Commandant General’s directive of keeping economic saboteurs, vandals, unpatriotic citizens and miscreants at bay.

“The host Commandant emphasised that the collaborative effort between the two commands would be robust and proactive, stressing that they must work together to combat crimes and criminality without seeking individual glory or credit.

“Through intelligence gathering, community collaboration, and strategic partnerships like this, the command has been able to make significant progress in combating several threats as it affects members of the public.

“We seize the opportunity to express gratitude to the Anambra State Government for their support and to Commandant-General Prof. Ahmed Audi for his innovative leadership and unwavering commitment to strengthening the Corps,” the statement partly read.

If further noted that the State Commandant commended the dedication of officers and men who tirelessly work around the clock to ensure citizen safety.

He further urged the public to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, adhere to security advisories, and collaborate with the NSCDC and other security agencies to create a safer society.

