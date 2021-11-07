Anambra Decides: Soludo in massive lead, wins first five LGAs + Full results

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance for the ongoing governorship election in Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has established a massive lead based on the results of five local government areas declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission at the LGA level.

This was as the INEC announced that collation of results at the State level will commence on Sunday as voting goes on in areas where there were challenges on Saturday.

The state has 21 local government areas, with Soludo having won in Awka South, Onitsha South and Anambra East, Anaocha and Anambra East Local Government Areas.

Soludo has a total of 38,413 votes from the five LGAs collated so far.

He is trailed by Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party, who has 14,543 votes, while Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress comes a distant third with 8,145 votes.

The results so far:

Awka South LGA

APC: 2595

APGA: 12891

PDP: 5489

Onitsha South LGA

APC: 2050

APGA: 4281

PDP: 2253

Anambra East LGA

APC: 381

APGA: 4584

PDP: 313

Anambra East LGA

APC: 2034

APGA: 9746

PDP: 1380

Anaocha LGA

APC: 2085

APGA: 6911

PDP: 5,108

Earlier, the three candidates had coasted to victory in their respective strongholds.

The APC candidate, who voted at Saint Peter’s Catholic School, Uga Ward 16, Polling Unit 10 of Aguata Local Government, scored 80 votes, followed by APGA with 10 votes, Young Peoples Party scored five votes, while the PDP scored two votes.

The candidate of the PDP, who voted at polling unit 010 Social Center, Ward 005 of Aguata Local Government Area, scored 75 votes, followed by APGA with eight votes and APC two.

The candidate of the APGA, who voted at Isuofia Ward 13, Unit 002 in the Aguata LGA, scored 126 votes while PDP scored five and both APC and YPP scored three votes each.