Anambra CP restructures CID to enhance investigations

The Anambra State Police Commissioner, Ikioye Orutugu, has declared an overhaul of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) as part of ongoing efforts to enhance intelligence gathering and security operations in the state.

The CP also directed the immediate restructuring of the CID formation and approved the creation of a political desk unit within the department tasked with the monitoring of political developments.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, on Tuesday.

According to him, the unit is saddled with conducting threat assessments, implementing risk management strategies and providing security guidance for political campaigns and other sensitive events.

Ikenga said this follows a strategic meeting held on March 29, with the sectional heads of the Criminal Investigation Department to assess emerging crime trends and enhance the investigative capacity of officers within the department.

The statement partly read, “As part of efforts to strengthen intelligence gathering and security operations, the commissioner directed an immediate reorganisation of the CID formation.

“The CP further approved the establishment of a political desk unit within the department, tasked with monitoring political developments, conducting threat assessments, implementing risk management strategies, and providing security guidance for political campaigns and other sensitive events.

“In addition, CP Orutugu proposed the acquisition of modern forensic equipment to enhance evidence analysis, improve suspect profiling, and increase efficiency in crime scene investigations.

“This initiative aims to align the Command’s forensic capabilities with global best practices in criminal investigations.

“The CP emphasised that the CID Awka remains the apex investigative unit of the Command, playing a pivotal role in maintaining law and order.

“He reiterated that ongoing engagement with the CID leadership will provide valuable insights into operational challenges and successes, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of the Anambra State Police Command.”

The CP reaffirmed the command’s commitment to proactive policing, professional excellence, and the safety of all residents of Anambra State.

