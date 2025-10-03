Anambra community releases burial arrangements for traditional ruler

The Oko Community in Orumba North Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State has finalised arrangements for the official burial and final rites of passage for its traditional ruler, Onowu Oko, Ichie Martin Ezeosim.

The demise of late Onowu was jointly announced by His Royal Highness, Igwe Prof. Laz Ekwueme, Eze Ijikala II and his cabinet; the Oko People’s Union, (OPU); and the family who have fixed his burial for October 9, 2025.

The late Onowu Oko – the traditional Prime Minister, who is the second in Command to Igwe of Oko, died at the age of 78, with a string of remarkable contributions to the development of the community.

His burial rites, according to a statement signed by Chief (Sir) Reuben Muoka, Chairman, Publicity Sub-Committee, Onowu Oko Burial Committee, released on Friday, have been set for the Alex Ekwueme Civic Centre, Oko, after a Christian burial ceremony in his country home in Eziabo Village in Oko.

A committee for the official burial of the late Onowu, led by a member of the Oko Council of Chiefs, Chief Larry Iloh, and other prominent members from all segments of the Oko community, have been set up to oversee a very befitting ceremony that will involve the participation of government officials, the entire Oko community and their friends.

Prof. Ekwueme, who condoled with the entire community, expressed deep sorrow at the loss of an illustrious, reliable and hardworking community leader who contributed immensely in many facets of the community’s development and leadership, urged the committee to ensure that the community hosts befitting rites for the late traditional prime minister.

The President of OPU, Nze Sunday Nwafor, also paid glowing tributes to the late Onowu, whose life, he said, replicated a very simple life of a Christian, with a personae, bravery and carriage that are worthy of emulation in the community.

In his message, Chairman of Onowu Oko Burial Committee, Chief Iloh, said the community, on behalf of Oko community, owes a lot of gratitude to the late Onowu, whose contributions are invaluable.

He promised that the committee will leave no stone unturned to ensure that Oko sons, daughters, and friends of the community, turn up to pay their last respects to the late leader.