Anambra Commissioner, wife kidnapped, aide murdered

The Anambra State Commissioner for Youth Development, Patrick Aghamba, and his wife have been abducted by gunmen.

The Commissioner and his wife were kidnapped on their way to Abuja for Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s daughter’s wedding.

The kidnap, in Kogi State, also had Aghamba’s aide, A. B. Affiah, who was travelling with them, was killed during the abduction.

