Anambra christens new Government House ‘Light House’, builds kaolin plant

The Anambra State Executive Council has christened the new Government House “Light House, Awka mini city”.

The Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the resolutions of Wednesday’s ANSEC meeting in Awka.

Mefor said the name was in keeping with the state’s nickname, “Light of the Nation”

He also announced that the government had established the Anambra Electricity Regulatory Commission and launched a recruitment drive for subject-matter experts to join the new commission.

According to him, this is to enable the commission to perform its functions as contained in the Anambra State Electricity Law.

The commissioner said the State Government would “seal and confiscate premises used as holding places for child beggars in compliance with the extant law”.

He said the government had awarded contract for the construction of a factory warehouse for the processing of pharmaceutical grade kaolin at Kaolin Plant, Ukpor at the cost of N190.5 million.

He said that the contract for the extension of Nnewi industrial line, supply and installation of a 750 KVA transformer at Anambra State Kaolin Plant, Ukpor, had been approved for N110.1 million.

“ANSEC also approved a contract for the procurement and supply of official uniforms and operational gears to Operate Clean and Healthy Anambra for a sum of N155.7 million,” Mefor said.

