Anambra: Chief Moghalu congratulates Soludo

All Progressives Congress governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Chief George Moghalu, has congratulated the governor-elect, Prof Charles Soludo on his electoral victory in the November 6 governorship election.

Chief Moghalu in his congratulatory message described Soludo’s victory as “a righteous expression of the democratic ideal. It represents a personal victory for him and for all the people of Anambra State and all those across the country who believe in the promise of a genuinely representative democracy built on the foundations of the rule of law and respect for the popular will.”

Moghalu said he had “hoped to participate in this election as the candidate of my party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and contribute to the robust public debates necessary for democracy to thrive and progress to happen. However, as a result of adverse machinations against the public good, that was not to be. Professor Soludo’s victory assures me that the people of Anambra State remain as desirous as ever for political leadership built on personal integrity, acceptability, professional credibility and a vision for governance centred on credible solutions to pressing developmental challenges.”

He said he believed that the obligation to seek the progress of Anambra State transcends politics. “As such, we are called to embrace the higher calling of service to humanity so that by collective effort, we can make Anambra State the shining city on a hill. Therefore, I remain as committed today, as I ever was, to the progress and prosperity of our dear state and the welfare of all her people.”

He encouraged Professor Soludo to run an inclusive government and assured him as he prepares to assume office as Governor of Anambra State, “that in every effort he makes to better the lives of our people, he will have my full support and utmost goodwill. I congratulate him, and I congratulate the people of Anambra State for this democratic victory.”