Anambra, best in SDG projects in Nigeria – Obiano’s aide

Geoffrey Uba, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State on Sustainable Development Goals, says Anambra is one of the best in the implementation of sustainable development goals projects in Nigeria.

Uba said the state was also among the best three in the country in terms of security, road networks, economic development and collaborations with international donor organisations.

Uba told the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka on Monday that Anambra State, which was listed among the educationally disadvantaged states in the South East, now ranked the first in education.

The governor’s aide attributed the successes recorded in the state to the well articulate manifesto of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and prudent management ability of Obiano.

Uba, however, dismissed the rating of APGA by some people as a one state party, saying “APGA is a national party”.

He said: “Let me emphasize that APGA is a national party. It is not a one state party. We have elected members at the state and national assemblies. In Abuja, we have a mayor of APGA extraction.”

Uba, a chieftain of the party, said Nigerians should remember that Imo State used to be an APGA state before it joined the All Progressives Congress.

He said the party was proud of the achievements of Obiano in three and half years.

Uba said: “APGA has achieved a lot in Anambra state. Anambra used to be ranked as one the backward states in the country.”

According to Uba, Governor Obiano has used the party’s platform to take the state to greater heights and will do more if re-elected on November 18.

He said: “These are the core democracy dividends and Anambra people are very happy and we will demonstrate this happiness on November 18 election.

“Anambra state under Willie Obiano has demonstrated so much passion for the welfare of the people.”