Anambra bans students from using phone in school

As part of efforts to curb distractions and enhance academic performance, secondary school principals and teachers in Anambra State have been authorised to confiscate mobile phones brought to school by students.

Prof. Nkechi Ikediugwu, Chairman, Post Primary Schools Service Commission, Anambra State, gave the directive in her address at the Anambra Schools’ Cultural Day celebration on Friday in Awka, the state capital.

Ikediugwu said that there was the need to maintain discipline and focus in learning environments.

“The increasing use of mobile phones by students during school hours has become a serious distraction to their studies.

“I am authorising principals and teachers to seize phones from students who come to school with them, so that we can ensure that students concentrate on their academic work without the interference of phones.

“Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration is making significant investments in education to promote academic excellence and instill discipline among students,” she said.

At the cultural event, Ikediugwu called for the preservation of Igbo culture through education of the younger generation on Igbo values and norms.

She emphasised the beauty and uniqueness of Igbo traditions, describing them as valuable identities that should be cherished.

“Igbo culture extends beyond clothing and dancing, as the Igbos are also known for their honesty, truthfulness, hard work, respect for elders and many other admirable qualities.

“It is important to continuously educate our students on the values and norms of the Ndigbo to preserve the rich heritage of the Igbo people,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event showcased various aspects of Igbo culture, including traditional music, dance and cuisines, aimed at promoting Igbo culture among students.

