The Anambra State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed nominations of Transition Chairmen for 21 Local Government Areas of the state presented to them by Governor Willie Obiano.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Uche Okafor, said the chairmen had a duration of three months to operate in that capacity.

“As embedded in the laws of LGAs as amended in 2002, your tenure is to run for three months after which it is subject for renewal,” Okafor said.

The exercise went on smoothly until the proposed chairman for Ekwusigo Council Area, Austin Enendu, was called for screening, only for his representative in the House, Onyebuchi Offor, who is also the Minority Leader, gave him a no confidence vote.

It took the maturity of the speaker after admonishing Enendu to turn a new leaf, for him to be confirmed, while Offor staged a walkout.

NAN recalls that earlier, the House heard and passed first reading of two motions on a bill establishing Anambra Information and Communication Agency as well as a bill to establish the Awka Capital Development Authority.

Both motions were moved by Dr. Nnamdi Okafor, the Majority Leader, and Offor respectively.