The Ministry of Basic Education in Anambra State has approved gradual reopening of schools in the state in line with the ministry’s approved timetable for the completion of the 2019/2020 academic session.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Nwabueze Nwankwo, announced this on Monday in a statement in Awka.

Nwankwo stated though the third term would be short, schools were expected to make maximum use of the time in addition to the various e-platform teaching.

“We expect that the Anambra teaching on air will continue as a back up to cover all the lost ground in the last six months,” he stated.

He added that through its various platforms, the ministry would continue with the phased reopening of schools, in addition to watching the health of the students.

The ministry urged parents to provide their children and wards with hand sanitisers and face masks to ensure their safety.

It also charged the managements of the schools to respect all the COVID-19 precautionary measures put in place to contain the spread of the deadly pandemic with the resumption of schools.

The ministry promised to publish a schedule for the state-organised examinations.

It stated that the Junior Secondary School 3 students in all the schools in Anambra State had resumed normal academic classes, adding that other classes would resume on September 14.