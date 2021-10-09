Anambra: APGA’s one day, one propaganda tactics won’t save it from defeat, SAUGCO says

The Senator Andy Uba Campaign Organisation has lampooned the Gov Willy Obiano-led administration as tactless and reckless, spewing just any dart in the direction of Senator Uba and the APC.

The organization in a statement by Victor Ogene on Saturday, reacted to a social media campaign by APGA, insinuating that Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour, had backed out of Andy Uba project towards the November 6 governorship election in the state

It said that “despite our resolve not to further dignify the tantrums emanating from the throes of the outgoing All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA administration with responses, we are constrained to, once again, call attention to the party’s increasing recklessness.

“Instead of squarely confronting the security challenges facing the state, social media miscreants trying to justify the N300million capital outlay for propaganda has continued to pollute the political atmosphere with incredulous tales that beggars believe.

“Titled “Chris Ngige Backs Out of Andy Uba Project,” and reportedly authored by a pseudo Comrade Ignatius Oramali, the APGA social media team went to the ridiculous degree of stating that the unfounded gibberish is based on an alleged recruitment of IPOB members to murder prominent Anambrarians to snatch (the) state by force.

“It is laughable that in their haste to throw just about any dart in the direction of Senator Uba and the APC, they forgot that their principal, Gov. Willy Obiano had already absolved every Anambra citizen of culpability in the mayhem ravaging the state.

“Those doing the killings are not from Anambra state and no Anambra person would go to this extent; these people are from outside Anambra state,” Governor Obiano said two days ago.

“For the APGA desperados, however, no name, no authority is sacred in the execution of the ‘one day, one propaganda’ strategy upon which their media campaign is hinged.

“Else, they ought to have known that the Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Senator Chris Nwabueze Ngige remains the leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Anambra state, and sits as chair of the party’s Board of Trustees for the November 6, 2021 election.

“In addition, the Minister’s closest associate, Chief Uzoma Igbonwa is Head of the campaign’s Finance Directorate, while his younger brother, Chief Emeka Ngige, SAN heads the legal arm. This is in addition to having his cousin, Barrister Emeka Okafor, Ide Nnobi, as the deputy governorship candidate of the APC.

“We wish to advise the APGA e-rats that next time they decide to pick a target to shore up the dwindling profile of their party, they must look beyond the Hon. Minister who is renowned within Nigeria, and beyond, as one person who has enormous capacity to say his mind at any time, and on any issue.

“To attempt, therefore, to drag the esteemed name of our leader into issues that do not concern him is taking politicking too far. It is a blend of slapstick and sentimental infantilism for which we feel that this level of APGA’s shamelessness is extremely nauseating. Suffice to say, it is a disposition we would not take kindly next time.”