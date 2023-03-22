Anambra announces sanctions against erring WAEC supervisors

The Anambra State Government has announced that supervisors of West African Examination Council (WAEC), will henceforth be held responsible for any form of examination malpractice in schools.

Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh made the announcement at the 71st WAEC day celebration Wednesday at Nise, Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

Chuma-Udeh said such actions would also attract fines and other punishments on the school, or center.

She said the decision was among major strategies, adopted by the state ministry to combat examination malpractice in the state.

She further announced that all former WAEC supervisors in the state had been relieved of their duties, with effect from this year.

“We want to have a new crop of supervisors, and if there is a case of examination malpractice in any school or centre, the supervisor there will be held responsible.

“WAEC punishment for culprits of examination malpractice should commensurate with the offence committed; and it should be meted out to the right offenders,” she said.

The Commissioner explained that Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration was committed to combating examination malpractice, so as to produce qualitative individuals who would contribute to the development of the state and be exportable abroad.