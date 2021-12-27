Anambra accident: Seven burnt beyond recognition, four others die

Eleven people were confirmed dead on Sunday in an accident involving three vehicles on Agulu Lake Bridge by Awka-Ekwulobia Road in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Adeoye Irelewuyi, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps in Anambra State, confirming the incident to newsmen.

Irelewuyi, who spoke in Awka, the Anambra State capital, said that the accident occurred at about 5pm.

Irelewuyi said that 20 people were involved in the accident, which was caused by wrongful overtaking and speed.

He said: “The crash involved a Mack truck with no registration number and a Mitsubishi L300 bus marked XA 857 UMN, carrying 14 passengers, while the third vehicle involved in the accident is a Hijet Shuttle Bus with registration number UMZ23XC, occupied by five persons.

“A witness report indicates that the driver of the Mitsubishi Bus was speeding and when he overtook wrongfully, collided with the truck and went into flames, while the shuttle bus ran into the already collided vehicles.

“Five passengers in the shuttle bus were rescue alive and unhurt, while the passengers in the Mitsubishi Bus were trapped in the fire, where seven persons were burnt beyond recognition.

“Four persons comprising three male adults and a female child rescued alive, were later confirmed dead at St. Joseph Hospital, Agulu, and their corpses were deposited at the hospital morgue.”

The Sector Commander said the FRSC rescue team from Nanka was on ground to divert traffic, adding that efforts were being made to evacuate the burnt bodies and clear the obstruction caused by the crash.

While condoling with the families of the dead victims, Irelewuyi urged motorists to ensure that the road is free and safe before overtaking.

He urged them to always obey traffic rules at all times and also endeavour to maintain the stipulated speed limits.