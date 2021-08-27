Anambra @ 30: CLO urges provision of additional amenities

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has called for provision of additional amenities and infrastructure in Anambra, as the state celebrates its 30 years of existence.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu, on strides in the state, 30 years after its creation.

Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, former Nigerian military head of state, created the present Anambra on August 27, 1991, alongside other states.

The present Anambra was created from the old Anambra State, which also comprised the present Enugu State and Ebonyi .

Ezekwueme extolled the founding fathers of the present Anambra for their patriotic and unique wisdom, in championing, agitating and advocating for the state.

According to him, although the state has made tremendous progress, it is not where it ought to be.

“The state has recorded giant strides in road construction, with motorable multi-connected roads, thus easing the time and convenience of traveling from one point to another but needs to do more in this regard.

“There is the need to construct and expand more roads, especially in rural communities, that will further advance ease of doing business in the state.

“Primary and post-primary schools are scattered within each community, usually built by the government, church, community self-help or illustrious sons and daughters. These schools should be upgraded where necessary, to meet 21st century education demands.

“Also, the state made some progress in providing cottage primary healthcare centres in almost all communities as well as general hospitals in each of its 21 council areas. There is need to ensure the healthcare facilities are up to date to meet health demands in the state.

“The state has done well in education and has produced notable academia and exceptional scholars within the South-East and country in general.

“Despite these achievements, sacrifices are needed from government to private sector and individuals, to improve and make it better,” he said.

The CLO boss said the state needed improvement in road maintenance, provision of pipe borne water and general improvement in electricity, to help cottage businesses of its residents to grow.

He commended the first governor of the state, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, who laid the development foundation for the present Anambra.

He said: “We remember Ezeife for introduction of ‘Think Home’ philosophy that necessitates accelerated socioeconomic development of Anambra by individuals in the state.

“We thank former governors Chris Ngige and Peter Obi, for handing over schools to missionaries and their Sustainable Development Goals progress that guaranteed rapid development of the state’s economy and the current government’s relentless efforts to sustain it.”

Ezekwueme, however, pleaded with residents to assist the government in ensuring peace, progress and socioeconomic development as well as the success of the upcoming Nov. 6 governorship election in the state.

“As Anambra is celebrating her 30th anniversary, few months to Anambra Nov. 6 governorship election, we appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure free, fair, credible and acceptable election, as anniversary gift to people,” he added.