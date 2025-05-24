Anambra 2026: ADC candidate resigns, replaced

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the November 2026 governorship election, Patrick Obianyo, has stepped down ahead of the election and replaced.slated for November 8.

The former Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress in the state announced this at the ADC Governorship Substitution Primary Election on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise, which was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, saw John Nwosu emerge unopposed as the new governorship candidate of the party.

Obianyo cited the “burden of the aspiration” as his reason for stepping down.

He said that his blood pressure had spiked “due to the stress occasioned by the position”.

He said he was glad to hand over the baton to Nwosu “to lead us to victory” in the governorship race.

He described Nwosu as a more capable hand.

Obianyo said: “Please stop calling me ‘His Excellency’.

“That appellation has stopped today.

“I am not regretting, rather I am happy that I am handing over the baton to a more capable hand.”

Nwosu, a former governorship aspirant on the platform of the Labour Party, was elected unopposed through a voice vote.

He was returned by the Deputy National Chairman of ADC, Chief Anayo Arinze.

In a speech, Arinze said the exercise was in line with the constitution of the party and in accordance with the electoral guidelines.

In an acceptance speech, Nwosu expressed his commitment to rescue Anambra State.

He said the occasion was “an important junction in the efforts to rescue Anambra”.

He described his decision to join the party as “a welcome change”, and promised that his political structure: “Mission and vision,” remained consistent.

Nwosu said: “I am glad to be part of the larger ADC family, much work remains to be done.

“Let us go and get the job done.

“We will partner with ADC, her alliance and coalition partners to form a formidable opposition that will dislodge the incumbent administration.”

In a brief remark, his Campaign Director, Ben-Chuks Nwosu, said his principal was an ICT guru, “who has the tact and means to execute the election and turn Anambra around”.

Post Views: 10