Anambra 2025: Valentine Ozigbo⁩ dumps Labour Party

The Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the 2021 Anambra State governorship election, who is also in the race for the 2025 poll, Valentine Ozigbo, has dumped his present party, Labour Party.
Ozigbo announced his resignation from the Labour Party to a few of his supporters according to a video seen by The Eagle Online.
The resignation comes weeks after he met with chieftains of the All Progressives Congress in Anambra South Senatorial District.
Specifically, sources said he met with the zonal leaders of the APC in Anambra South Senatorial District.
Owing to this, political watchers in the state believe he will be heading in the direction of the party in the days ahead.