Anambra 2025: LAJA decries killings, attacks, advises politicians, electorate

With barely three months to the 2025 governorship election in Anambra State, media practitioners under the aegis of the League of Anambra Journalists in Abuja (LAJA) have condemned continuous attacks and killings in parts of the State.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen by its interim President, Ikenna Okonkwo, and Secretary Princess Ekwi Ajide, on Thursday.

LAJA described the current wave of insecurity despite purported deployment of resources by the state government as “very deplorable and devastating”.

The statement noted the efforts by authorities to stem the tide of insecurity, but wondered why high-profile attacks and killings, alongside unreported cases, have remained on the increase.

It said: “We are aware of efforts by the State Government to curtail insecurity issues which rained Supreme in the State in the past few years, but recent attacks and killings of individuals have been of great concern.

“Before recently, Anambra State was noted as a peaceful and secured State in all facets of its existence.

“The menace of hoodlums and other forms of miscreants then went very high.

“However, the intervention of the current administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo at some point offered hope.

Also Read:

“Not so long, the activities of these non-state actors have resurfaced, a situation that has again put residents at the edge.

“Only few weeks ago, the son of a ranking state official of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was taken away and killed around the State capital.

“While many were still trying to get over this, another killing was recorded in Nri in Anaocha Local Government Area, where an All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Chairman was reported assassinated.

“The new dimension to insecurity in the State needs to be checked and eliminated with an enhanced security strategy and implementation.”

The journalists also enjoined the state government to ensure better training and equipping of its security operatives with modern tools and welfare packages to enable them carry out their functions effectively.

The statement added: “Security in this age should be more of a use of scientifically proven means, especially in the area of deploying technology (for communication and smooth operations) alongside ensuring robust community engagements.

“This application will not only boost the security situation, but will restore citizens’ confidence as the election gets closer.”

While commending swift action in the dismissal of security personnel who assaulted a Corps Member in a gruesome manner, the statement urged the State Government to put proactive machinery in place to prevent such occurrences in the future.

The statement also enjoined politicians and the electorate to shun all forms of violence (verbal and physical) in the build-up to the upcoming election.

Post Views: 9