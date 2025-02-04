Anambra 2025: Labour Party sets date for guber primaries

The National Executive Committee of the Labour Party has approved April 5, 2025, for the party’s gubernatorial primaries to elect its standard bearer for the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election.

The party’s national secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to him, the timetable and schedule of activities for the Anambra State 2025 gubernatorial primaries also indicate that the sale of expression and Interest/Nomination forms will commence on Monday, February 10, 2025, while the sale of delegates’ forms will commence on March 20, 2025.

Also speaking on the development, Obiora Ifoh, the party’s national publicity secretary, noted that “all interested aspirants are advised to visit the party’s National Headquarters for the collection of the guidelines for the party primaries and other necessary information.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced last year that Saturday, November 8, 2025, would be the date for the Anambra State Governorship Election.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the announcement while speaking during the fourth regular consultative meeting with party leaders.

Also Read:

He explained that Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 requires the commission to issue the notice for elections not later than 360 days before the date of the election, adding that this applies to general and off-cycle governorship elections.

Yakubu said, “As you are aware, the last governorship election in Anambra State was held on November 6, 2021. By the effluxion of time, the governorship election is due next year.

“Consequently, the commission has approved that the 2025 Anambra State governorship election will be held on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

“In compliance with the mandatory requirement of 360 days, the formal notice for the election will be published on November 13, 2024. Party primaries will be held from March 20, 2025, to April 10, 2025.

“The candidate nomination portal will open at 9.00 am on April 18, 2025, and close at 6.00 pm on May 12, 2025.

“The final list of candidates will be published on June 9 2025. Political parties’ public campaigns will commence on June 11, 2025, and end at midnight on Thursday, November 6, 2025.”

Post Views: 21