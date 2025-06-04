Anambra 2025: INEC publishes final list as campaigns begin June 11

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the final list of candidates for the November 8 Governorship Election in Anambra State.

INEC, in a statement on Wednesday by one of its National Commissioners and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, also announced that campaigns would start on June 11.

The Commission had recently published the personal particulars of candidates who emerged from primaries conducted by political parties for election.

Sixteen political parties uploaded the particulars of their candidates (Form EC9) by the deadline of 6pm on Monday 12th May 2025.

In line with the provision of Section 33 of the Electoral Act 2022, INEC said Political Parties are empowered to replace their candidates who voluntarily withdraw from the race.

Accordingly, the commission said the African Democratic Congress ADC conducted a fresh primary election to replace its candidate while four Political Parties replaced their Deputy Governorship candidates.

“They are Accord (A), African Action Congress (AAC), Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). The deadline for the withdrawal and substitution of candidates was Monday 2nd June 2025.

“Consequently, the Commission hereby publishes the final list of candidates that will contest in the 2025 Anambra State Governorship election.

“Sixteen out of the 19 registered parties are participating in the election out of which the African Action Congress AAC and the National Rescue Movement NRM have nominated female candidates while six parties are fielding female running mates.

“They are Accord A, All Progressives Congress APC, Action Peoples Party APP, Boot Party BP, Labour Party LP and Zenith Labour Party ZLP.

“No party has nominated a person with disability as a candidate. In terms of age, the candidates range between 36 and 71 years.

“With this publication, no further withdrawal or replacement of candidates will be allowed except in the event of death of a candidate or running mate before Election Day as provided by Section 34(1) of the Electoral Act.

“Commencement of Campaign: In line with the provision of Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, Political Parties are now at liberty to start their electioneering campaigns in public from Wednesday 11th June 2025 and end at midnight on Thursday 6th November 2025.

“As enshrined in Sections 92 and 93 of the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission wishes to remind Political Parties, candidates and their supporters that it is unlawful to use abusive language, carry out physical attacks on opponents during rallies, processions and meetings or destroy their campaign materials,” Olumekun stated.

INEC also declared that all parties and candidates must be given unimpeded access to public facilities for media campaign, outdoor advertising as well as public rallies and meetings.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Section 95(2) of the Electoral Act 2022 prohibits the use of incumbency to the advantage or disadvantage of any party or candidate,” the commission added.

