Anambra 2025: How I see the contestants, by Azuh Arinze 

Created on August 27, 1991, Anambra State will be 34 years old in the next few months. Endowed with a landmass of 4,844 km, and sandwiched by Delta State in the West; Imo and Rivers states in the South; Enugu in the East and Kogi in the North, the state has produced iconic figures like Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Mr. Peter Obi, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Prof. Dora Akunyili, Chief Mike Okpara (Power Mike), Sir Louis Phillip Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Prof. Chinua Achebe, Prof. Chukwuemeka Ike, Prof. Laz Ekwueme, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, Ms Chimamanda Adichie, etc.

Though unconfirmed officially, Anambra State is reported to also have the highest number of millionaires and billionaires in Nigeria.

Comprised of 21 local governments – like Ihiala, Aguata, Ekwusigo, Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Ogbaru, Orumba North, Orumba South, etc – the state has been governed in the past by Chief Jim Nwobodo, Mr. Peter Obi, Senator Chris Ngige, Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju, Chief Willie Obiano, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife and a couple of military administrators.

Anambra, by the way, got its name from the Omambala River and has Awka as the capital. With a population size of 4,177,821, Onitsha and Nnewi are the largest cities in “Light of the Nation”, as the state affectionately prides itself.

Ahead of the next governorship election, slated for Saturday, November 8, 2025, here is my candid assessment of the likely contestants…

1. Charles Soludo: Simply put, this 64-year-old economist, banker and politician who moved from PDP to APGA has over-promised and underperformed. In fact, the 1984 First Class graduate of Economics from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka became so talkative at a point that some of his followers and admirers had to step back. Undoubtedly the most qualified and also the aspirant to beat, his sterling academic exploits and scintillating performance at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), 2004-2009, give him so much edge. Coupled with that is the incumbency factor. Lately also, he’s revved up the war against insecurity, dislodging the questionable dibias and ezenwanyis corrupting the State. I equally heard that he’s trying in terms of infrastructure – although I didn’t like the condition of some roads I passed through the last time I visited Anambra. Straight up, Charly Nwa Mgbafor will govern Anambra State for another four years, whether people like us support him or not.

2. Obiora Okonkwo: I see Okonkwo as a showman. Therefore all I am expecting from him in the days ahead is the usual razzmatazz associated with showbusiness. Yes, he has done well for himself, right from when he operated The Dome in Abuja (which I visited a couple of times) and up until he birthed United Nigeria Airline Company Limited. Notwithstanding, I still have my doubts about the Russia-trained political scientist, businessman and entrepreneur’s requisite knowledge, skills and temperament to run Anambra State. Born on December 5, 1965, the Ogidi indigene hasn’t got what is needed to dislodge Soludo – and that is the truth. He was in ZLP, PDP and now APC.

Also Read:

3. Valentine Ozigbo – No doubt, Val did very well in the corporate world prior to delving into politics. By the way, I love his campaign slogan – Ka Anambra cha wa pu. But hey! That is where it ends. Val, for me, is too conceited to make a good governor. From afar, and even closely too, he has continued to exhibit that trait. Therefore to avoid having a governor without a listening ear, I want to say that the former Transnational Corporation of Nigeria PLC boss is a no-no for me. Born 54 years ago, the Accounting graduate of the University of Nigeria Nsukka and restless ex-banker with NAL Merchant Bank, Diamond Bank, Continental Trust Bank, FSB International Bank, Standard Trust Bank, United Bank for Africa and BankPHB, not long ago, crossed from PDP to Labour Party.

4. Tony Nwoye – I won’t mince words about this. Distinguished Senator Tony Nwoye should work on returning to the Senate – to continue to represent Anambra North. Right from when he was in the House of Representatives, up until he got into the upper chamber, he has never impressed me with his performance. I also cannot readily remember any remarkable Bill that he championed. As a former student union leader, I want to advise that the medical doctor born on September 13, 1974 and educated at the University of Nigeria Nsukka perish the thought. Nwoye, who should instead be thanking God for how far he has brought him, was in PDP in 2013, APC in 2017 and now in Labour Party.

5. Paul Chukwuma – The youngest, most accessible and cool-headed of the pack. Chukwuma is a man of great intellect, integrity and industry and I tip him as the next best. Listening to him is a delight while watching him talk about his plans for Ndi Anambra will instantly lure you to his corner. An ex-Seminarian and proud Rotarian, Sir Paul Chukwuma graduated with First Class in Philosophy and Law, before adding other degrees to his kitty. Born on February 27, 1976, he is into ICT, education, construction and real estate. He is in APC and will make a difference if voted for.

– Azuh Arinze is Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine and author of best-selling books like The CEO’s Bible 1 & 2, Success Is Not Served A La Carte, Anything and Everything Journalism, Conversations With Showbiz Stars, Encounters – Lessons From My Journalism Career, etc. He is from Anambra State.

Post Views: 10