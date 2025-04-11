Anambra 2025: Ex-APC aspirant emerges YPP candidate unchallenged

A former aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress for the upcoming governorship election in Anambra State, Paul Chukwuma, has emerged the candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) unchallenged.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports he resigned from APC a few hours to its primary election on Saturday, but gave no reason for his action.

Chukwuma, however, promised to continue to support the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu to better Nigeria, his resignation notwithstanding.

Vidiyeno Bamayi, the YPP Electoral Committee Chairman and Returning Officer for the Primary Election, on Thursday in Awka declared Chukwuma the party’s sole candidate for the November 18 governorship poll.

He said: “I Vidiyeno Bamayi hereby certify that I am the Returning Officer of the guber primary election held on April 10 in Anambra.

“That the election was not contested, as we had a single candidate, therefore, we had to do a yes or no vote.

“That Mr Paul Chukwuma received 366 ‘Yes’ votes against eight ‘No’ votes from the 326 wards in the state to become the YPP governorship candidate.

“That Chukwuma, having satisfied the requirements of the YPP electoral guidelines and the law, is hereby declared the winner and he is returned elected as the YPP candidate in the state.”

Bamayi had earlier announced that the party would adopt Option A4, where the delegates would line up behind the candidate of their choice, while those against would stand on their own.

According to him, with this, the result will be declared on the spot, adding: “We are doing this with the conditions of the Electoral Act 2022, as amended.”

Also the National Chairman of the party, Emmanuel Amakiri, expressed optimism that Chukwuma would lead Anambra State to greater height through the YPP mandate.

“You are coming to raise the bar to sustain the momentum in Anambra,” he said.

Amakiri, who decried “the greedy nature of many politicians in the country”, said that it was time for politicians such as Chukwuma to take the mantle of leadership.

“This is why we are presenting someone like him to the people of Anambra,” he said.

Responding, Chukwuma assured the party that he would collaborate with members and others who would be willing to join them to win the election.

“Mr Chairman, I stand in clear terms to receive the nomination I have got from our great party today as its candidate for the governorship election in Anambra,” he said.

He commended the process and thanked the delegates, party officials, and other members for the hitch-free exercise.

