Anambra 2025: ADC’s Nwosu unveils digital economy vision

John Nwosu, governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the November 8, 2025Anambra State election, has unveiled his vision for a digital economy, pledging to transform the state into Africa’s leading smart tech hub if elected.

Nwosu, who made a strong impression at the Global Information Technology Expo (GITEX) — the first ever hosted in Nigeria — outlined plans for massive investments in STEM education, tech-driven entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity infrastructure.

Addressing innovators, investors, and policymakers at the Expo, Nwosu described the event as a “defining turning point” in positioning both Nigeria and Anambra for a knowledge-based economy.

He stressed that while oil defined Nigeria’s past, technology and artificial intelligence would shape its future, adding that Anambra must not be left behind.

Also Read:

“My mission is clear: to make Anambra the Silicon Valley of Nigeria. We will empower our youths with the tools of tomorrow, attract domestic and global investors, and build a digital economy that guarantees seamless service delivery and prosperity for every household in our state,” Nwosu said.

He further highlighted plans to establish innovation clusters, incubation centres, and digital academies across the state to prepare young people for 21st-century jobs.

Nwosu’s bold vision drew commendations from participants at GITEX, with industry stakeholders noting that his presence sent a strong signal of readiness to lead Anambra into an era of innovation and global competitiveness.

Vanguard reports that observers opined that his profile as a forward-thinking leader with global connections and transformative ideas could boost his chances in the race to succeed Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']