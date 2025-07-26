Anambra 2025: ADC inaugurates 23-member campaign council

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Anambra State chapter has inaugurated its campaign council ahead of the November 18, 2025 governorship poll in the state.

The council, which comprises 19 men and four women drawn from various parties involved in the coalition, was inaugurated at the Secretariat in Awka on Friday.

The governorship candidate of ADC, John Nwosu, who performed the inauguration, said the party would kick off its campaign on August 9.

Nwosu said that members of the council, headed by Ike Iwenofu, were made up of people of proven character.

He urged them to prioritise team work with a view to achieving electoral victory in November.

He said: “It is important that we avoid gossips, trust ourselves and sort out our differences amicably and in the right quarters.

“We have no time left and our work is at the grassroots.”

Nwosu, a technology expert, also called on the council to be abreast with the ADC manifesto, anchored on seven pillars of security, health, education, economy, environment, market, and social welfare.

He said that lessons from a recent tour of the Local Government Areas showed that the high cost of housing, insecurity, and burden of multiple and high taxation were the major challenges facing the people.

He promised to address the challenges, if elected.

Speaking on behalf of the council members, Iwenofu said it was a privilege to serve the party at that level and pledged that they would work with loyalty, commitment and diligence.

He appealed to the members to dwell on issues in their campaign, adding that technology would be deployed for effective mobilisation.

Post Views: 6