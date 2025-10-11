Anambra 2025: ADC candidate swears affidavit to serve one term

The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the November 8, 2025 Anambra State governorship election, John Nwosu, has sworn to an affidavit that he will serve for only one term, if elected.

The candidate of the ADC for the election swore to the affidavit at an Anambra State High Court in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

Nwosu deposed: “I am aware that there is a rotation of the office of the Governor of Anambra State among the three senatorial zones, namely Anambra North, Anambra Central and Anambra South based on equity, natural justice and good governance.

“That the South senatorial zone currently occupying the seat of governor of Anambra State has only one term of four years remaining of the term of office due to the South senatorial zone and thereafter, it shall be the turn of Anambra Central zone to nominate a candidate for the office of governor of Anambra State for eight years, before the office rotates to the North senatorial zone.”

Also Read:

Speaking after signing the affidavit, Nwosu said leadership should not be about clinging to power, but about delivering results within a clear, focused timeframe.

He said: “I came into the race to serve, not to rule.

“I have publicly made the commitment before and has now legally sealed it before the court. Four years is enough to transform Anambra if there is sincerity of purpose.”

Nwosu, who hails from Anambra South Senatorial District, just as the incumbent, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, is among the 16 candidates contesting the governorship election.