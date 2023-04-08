Anambra 2023: Tribunal receives 31 National Assembly petitions

The Anambra State Elections Petitions Tribunal has received 31 petitions with respect to the February 25 National Assembly elections in the state.

Tribunal Secretary, Muazu Bagudu, revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka, the state capital, on Saturday.

Bagudu said 24 of the petitions were on the House of Representatives elections.

The remaining seven were on Senate elections, he said.

There are two petitions challenging the victory of Senator Victor Umeh of the Labour Party in Anambra Central Senatorial District.

The petitions were filed by Dozie Nwankwo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and Helen Mbakwe of the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

Winner of Anambra South Senatorial District election, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Peoples Party, is having his victory contested by three other candidates.

They are Dr. Obinna Uzoh of LP, Chris Azubuogu of the APGA and Chris Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party.

In Anambra North Senatorial District, Tony Nwoye of LP has two petitions against his victory.

They were filed by the PDP and by Senator Stella Oduah, also of the PDP.

For the House of Representatives elections, Pascal Agbordike of APGA, who won the Ihiala seat, has four petitions filed against his victory.

The petitions were filed by JohnMary Maduakolam (PDP), Chiemeka Hezekiah (LP), Chukwueloka Egwemezie and Chuddy Momah.

There are also petitions against the victory of Chinwe Nnabuife (YPP) in Orumba North/South Federal Constituency.

The petitions were filed by Sopuluchkwu Ezeonwuka, Nikky Ugochukwu (LP), Okwudili Ezenwankwo (PDP) and Eric Eze (APGA).

For Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo, Ifeanyi Uzokwe (YPP), Emeka Anagwu (LP) and Timothy Ibeto are contesting the election of Uchenna Eleodimmuo.

Maureen Gwacham of APGA, winner of Oyi/Ayamelum Federal Constituency, will face Uchenna Okafor (YPP), Vincent Ofumelu (PDP) and Obiora Chira (LP).

Dominic Okafor (APGA), who won the seat for Aguata Constituency, will face Johnbosco Onunkwo (APC), Andrew Azike (LP) and Kenneth Anyaeche.

In Awka North/South, Prof. Lilian Orogbu (LP) will defend her victory against Obi Nwankwo (APGA) and Maxwell Okoye (APC).

Ifeanyi Ibezi (APC) and Ikenna Iyiegbu (APGA) are challenging the victory of Harris Okonkwo in the Idemili North/South Federal Constituency election.

Chinedu Obidigwe (APGA) is challenging the victory of Peter Udogalanya (LP) in Anambra East/West Constituency, while Lynda Ikpeazu (PDP) is contesting the victory of Emeka Idu (LP) for Onitsha North South Federal Constituency.

NAN reports that there was no petition from Anaocha/Njikoka/Dunukofia Federal Constituency, while Ogbaru Federal Constituency election has yet to be concluded.

Bagudu told NAN that petitions for the Anambra State House of Assembly elections were still being received.