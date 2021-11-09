Anambra 2021: Yiaga Africa calls for full-scale BVAS audit

An independent election observer group, Yiaga Africa, has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission to undertake a thorough audit of its Bimodal Voters Accreditation System.

The Executive Director of the group, Samson Itodo, said this on Monday in Awka, Anambra State after Saturday’s poll.

The advice was contained in group’s post-Anambra State election statement read at a news conference.

Itodo said the audit would help to forestall future breakdown of the technology and enhance the transparency of the supplementary poll in Ihiala Local Government Area, slated for Tuesday.

He said the audit would also prevent delays and disenfranchisement of some voters during the supplementary election.

He said: “Yiaga Africa expresses concern with INEC’s framework for adopting new electoral technologies, as the BVAS, though a valuable tool for electoral integrity, fell short of expectations during the Nov. 6 governorship election.

“BVAS malfunctioned and slowed down the process, resulting in long queues and extended waiting time for voters.

“Some voters were discouraged from voting due to the malfunctioning BVAS.

“INEC should undertake an audit of the BVAS and ensure all the technological glitches with the device are resolved ahead of the supplementary election.”

The group also urged security agencies to maintain nonpartisan and professional conduct in the November 9 exercise.

Itodo said: “Against the background of security threats in some communities in Ihiala LGA, security agencies should ensure strategic deployment to flashpoints and polling units.

“This will help to guarantee the safety of voters, polling officials and materials during the exercise.

“It is important to remember that the Anambra gubernatorial election is not over. So we urge the people to be peaceful and reject any calls for violence.”