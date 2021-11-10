Anambra 2021: US issues statement on election

The United States of America has reacted to the just concluded governorship election in Anambra State.

The position of the United States of America was made known in a statement made available to the media on Wednesday.

The position, titled: “Statement on the Concluded Anambra State Gubernatorial Election,” read: “The United States government congratulates the citizens of Anambra State for the peaceful conduct of the gubernatorial election on November 6, the outcome of which reflects the will of the people.

“We note the tremendous challenges faced by INEC and security force personnel on the ground and commend the efforts that led to a secure election with a credible outcome.

“We also applaud the engagement from our civil society partners for their tireless advocacy on behalf of voters and electoral transparency.

“We look forward to continued improvements in the electoral process as the country heads into gubernatorial elections in Osun and Ekiti in 2022 and national elections in 2023.”