Anambra 2021: Uba raises alarm after killing inside APC office

The All Progressives Congress candidate for the Anambra State governorship election billed for November 6, 2021, Senator Andy Uba, has called on Governor Willie Obiano of to wade into increase in security lapses in the state.

He said security operatives should be on top of the situation to tackle incessant killings faced by residents of the state.

Ubah made the call through a press release signed by Victor Ogene, Unit Head, Senator Andy Uba Gubernatorial Campaign Organisation, on Monday in Awka.

He called on the Anambra State Government to, as a matter of urgency, direct the security agencies to take steps to arrest the worsening insecurity in the state.

Against the backdrop of the brutal killing of Somadina Oforma, APC member, on Sunday, Uba said the killing is “an obviously politically-motivated murder, one too many to count.”

The press release stated that late Oforma was shot dead by unknown gunmen inside the APC office at Uruagu Ward 3, Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state, while holding a political meeting with other party faithful.

It also stated that many other members in the scene of the attack sustained injuries.

Uba has promised to immortalise the deceased and also reach out to others injured during the attack.

The statement said: “We recall that, on July 31, 2021, at Oba, Idemili South LGA, unknown gunmen, operating in similar fashion, accosted and killed Mr. Cosmas Eze, our party’s acting Assistant Secretary for the local government area.”

Uba said that Eze, who hailed from Akwu Ukwu in the same council area, was dispossessed of the APC branded Sienna vehicle he was driving.

He added: “The seemingly targeted attack on the APC members was to go a notch higher, when on Saturday, September 10, 2021, the traditional ruler of Ekpunando in Anambra East LGA, Igwe Alex Edozieuno, and his driver, Chukwuemeka, were waylaid and killed.

“It is instructive to note that the late Igwe Edozieuno had one month before his brutal death joined the APC, after being deposed by the Obiano administration.

“Whilst not imputing any direct motive to these attacks, we are, however, constrained to observe that our party, the APC, has borne the brunt of majority of them, leaving us to wonder when political contest in Anambra degenerated to the point of opposition party members living in fear.

“We, therefore, call on Governor Obiano, as the Chief Security Officer of the state, and other law enforcement agencies, including the police, the Department of State Security, DSS, and the civil defence corps, to urgently take steps to halt the growing reign of terror in our state.

“For starters, Governor Obiano must rein in his party men and women who take recourse to a campaign of hate, by selling the false and misleading narrative that the APC is a Fulani party.

“Across various social media platforms of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA,, the favourite pastime, in the face of lack of achievements to showcase, is the unabashed spread of a campaign of calumny against the APC.

“Yet, our party in the state is made up of true sons and daughters of Anambra.

“Regardless of this deliberate and misleading narrative, the APC’s resolve to salvage our dear state from the cocoon of isolationism remains unshaken – a fact attested to by the daily stream of new entrants into our fold from diverse platforms.”

Tochukwu Ikenga, ASP, Anambra State Police Public Relation Officer, confirmed the incident, adding that investigation had been launched into the matter.