Anambra 2021: Poll must hold, we’re ready to assist – MASSOB

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra has said that the November 6, 2021 governorship poll in Anambra State must hold.

This was stated in a communique by the group’s Leader and Director of Information, Uchenna Madu and Edeson Samuel.

In the communique in Enugu on Monday, MASSOB warned the Independent National Electoral Commission against manipulating the outcome of the poll.

It said: “Having studied the political, economic, religious and social implications of not having a credible election in Anambra State and the political mourning that may erupt by imposing a non-representative of Ndi Anambra as their governor, MASSOB declares that the Anambra governorship election slated on November 6, 2021 will hold as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“That the Anambra State governorship election must be peaceful and, credible as MASSOB has issued instructions to our 21 LGA coordinators, three senatorial zonal leaders, 310 provincial administrators and all MASSOB security personnel to assist in effecting a peaceful and credible election in Anambra State.”