Anambra 2021: Police to impound unmarked, unauthorised vehicles

Motorists plying through and within Anambra State have been asked to ensure they their vehicles are properly registered with up to date number plates.

Echeng Echeng, Commissioner of Police, issued the directive as part of security measures ahead of the November 6 governorship election in the state.

Echeng warned that improperly identified vehicles will be impounded and the violators subjected to the relevant laws.

The statement, signed by DSP Nkeiruka Nwode, Zone 13 Police Public Relations Officer/Head, Police Media Team For Election Duty, said the measure became compulsory in order to monitor and check crime and insecurity in the state.

According to Nwode, CP Echeng has charged vehicle owners in Anambra and those either coming in or leaving the shores of the state to ensure that their vehicles have up-to-date plate numbers.

The CP said: “Any vehicle that plies without a plate number or up-to-date plate number will be impounded and the law invoked upon the defaulter.

“The CP reiterates the readiness of the Command to provide a crime-free and safe environment now and always.

“The CP reminds motorists, both public and private in Anambra, that the IGP’s ban of unauthorized tinted glasses will be enforced to check movements of people and goods in and out of the state.

“The Anambra State Police command is dedicated to providing security to the people of the State before, on and after the election. Therefore,, we need the corporation of the members of the public to achieve this.

“Those with credible security information can call our emergency number: 08060463492 or 09032506317.”